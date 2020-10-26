Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDN. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,844,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 171,552 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,709. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

