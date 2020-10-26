Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 708,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,525,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.