Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 797 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $50.07.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

