Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

