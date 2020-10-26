Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,219 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 25.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,244.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total value of $2,896,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,963,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,110,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $9.31 on Monday, hitting $241.21. 385,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day moving average is $201.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

