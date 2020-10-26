Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,370 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 311,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.44. 157,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

