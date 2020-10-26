Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,084 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.54. 105,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

