Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1,875.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dover by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

DOV traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $113.40. 19,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

