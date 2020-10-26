Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 184,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,822. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.