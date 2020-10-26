Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

