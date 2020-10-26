Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

Shares of FB stock traded down $8.01 on Monday, reaching $276.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

