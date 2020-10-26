Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,188 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416,649. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

