Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 87.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.66. 35,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

