Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

FIS stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.44. 54,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

