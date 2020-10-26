Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in The Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 445,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,819,941. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

