Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $597,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,955,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.70. 646,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

