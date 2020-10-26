Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after buying an additional 2,747,403 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,185,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 520,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,316. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.