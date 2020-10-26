Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $378,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 136,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,257. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

