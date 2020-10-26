Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 79.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 285,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 126,525 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 427,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

