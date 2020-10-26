Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $55.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,577.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,448.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

