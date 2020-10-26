Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 347,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

