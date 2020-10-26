Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. 401,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

