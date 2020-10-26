Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 6.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $50,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.08. 2,079,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,394,579. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

