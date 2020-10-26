Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.31 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $28.73. 469,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,015,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

