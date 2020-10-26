Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.55 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.