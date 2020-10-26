Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $193,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 270,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

