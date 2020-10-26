Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,108,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,502,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 4,617,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

