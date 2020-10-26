Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 75,252 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 476.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 300,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,037. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.