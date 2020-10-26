Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 826,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

