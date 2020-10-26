Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.68. 9,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,582. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61.

