Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

