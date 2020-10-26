Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 551,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,146,000 after buying an additional 195,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

