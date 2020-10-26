Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,701. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

