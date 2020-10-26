Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 80,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,303,000 after buying an additional 161,690 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.56. 9,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,261. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.