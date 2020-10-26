Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. 230,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

