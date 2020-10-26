Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 242,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,850. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. Analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNC. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

