Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $55.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,585.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

