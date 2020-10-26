Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Bank First worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 1,189.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 112.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bank First alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE:BFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. 9,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,976. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.