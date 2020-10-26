Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 73 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average of $198.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

