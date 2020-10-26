Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 773 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Intel stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. 2,728,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.