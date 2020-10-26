Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 836 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $215,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,111,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 248,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

