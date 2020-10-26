Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.29. 24,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,293. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

