Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 940 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $457.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $91.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

