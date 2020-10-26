Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.06. 485,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,895,839. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock worth $9,234,249. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

