Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

