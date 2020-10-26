Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $14,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 3.40.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

