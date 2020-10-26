Antero Midstream Corp (AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 12th

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th.

Antero Midstream has raised its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of -455.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $6.62 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

