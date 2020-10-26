Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.12.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
