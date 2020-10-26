Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit