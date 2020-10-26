Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.18 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

