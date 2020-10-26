Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.18 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit