Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.54.

AINV stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,903,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

